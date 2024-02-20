Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Price Target Raised to $355.00

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $295.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.00.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RS

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RS traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $322.72. The stock had a trading volume of 39,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,544. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.80. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $229.12 and a 1-year high of $333.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,890.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total value of $2,724,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,625,504.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.