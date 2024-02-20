First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Truist Financial

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Truist Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,004.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.
