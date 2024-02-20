Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 92,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 302,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $56.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

