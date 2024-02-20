Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $715,000 Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.9 %

British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.22. 2,005,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,586,905. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $38.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.7431 per share. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

