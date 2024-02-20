Brandes Investment Partners LP Reduces Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KOF. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance
KOF stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.28. 52,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $104.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.50 and its 200-day moving average is $85.93.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.
