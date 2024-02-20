Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,874,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 691,149 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 1.11% of Hanesbrands worth $15,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hanesbrands Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.34. 1,633,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,079,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.58 and a beta of 1.57.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.90.
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.
