Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 512,614 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,764,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512,614 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $34,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,910,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Corebridge Financial by 16.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,725,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,024 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,410,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,304,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,680,000 after purchasing an additional 750,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Corebridge Financial by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,252,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,746,000 after buying an additional 686,727 shares during the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Corebridge Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CRBG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.28. The stock had a trading volume of 579,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,733. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $25.56.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.44%.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

