Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,207,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,506 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.46% of Gates Industrial worth $14,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,602,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,486,000 after acquiring an additional 47,587 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,307,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,757 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,991,000 after buying an additional 45,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,886,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,876,000 after buying an additional 543,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,701,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,373,000 after buying an additional 165,887 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ivo Jurek acquired 20,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,002.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,638,273.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Trading Up 0.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gates Industrial stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.37. 396,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.54. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $14.93.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gates Industrial

About Gates Industrial

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.