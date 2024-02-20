Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 3,539 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd reduced its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 59.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in United States Steel by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in United States Steel by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United States Steel

In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 262,458 shares of company stock worth $13,049,275. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on X. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

United States Steel Trading Down 0.3 %

X stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.84. 259,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,661,741. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.04. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.70%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

