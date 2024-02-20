Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 260,954 Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its position in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,238,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,954 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $12,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CYD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 69.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period.

Shares of China Yuchai International stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.67. 296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,596. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. China Yuchai International Limited has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Separately, StockNews.com raised China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 25th.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

