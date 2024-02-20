Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd reduced its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,466 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 83.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $122,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,100 shares during the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $45,267,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,068,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $95,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,519 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Price Performance

Antero Resources stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,196,655. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 3.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Antero Resources

About Antero Resources

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.