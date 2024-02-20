Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Trimmed by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of MPC traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.78. 658,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,837,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $173.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.74 and a 200-day moving average of $151.49.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

