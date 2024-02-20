EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd decreased its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in EQT were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in EQT by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in EQT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.98. The stock had a trading volume of 933,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314,875. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 14.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EQT from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.54.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

