Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) Shares Bought by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,321,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Aegon were worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Aegon by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 600,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 118,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 113,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.77. 703,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aegon Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $6.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEG

About Aegon

(Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.