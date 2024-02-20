Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosts Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 569,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,266 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.53% of Equity Commonwealth worth $10,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 12.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 26,618 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 13.1% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 632,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 73,451 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.2% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,767,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,833,000 after acquiring an additional 33,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 29.9% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,562,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after acquiring an additional 359,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.44. 512,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,025. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $26.17.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

