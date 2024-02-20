Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 18,549 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,022,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,549 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Orange were worth $11,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 1,033.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 3,121,497 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,696,000 after buying an additional 1,131,285 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 8,528.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 943,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after buying an additional 932,698 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orange during the third quarter valued at about $3,437,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Orange by 544.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 278,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Orange Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Orange stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 79,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,041. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Orange from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orange has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Orange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

