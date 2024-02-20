Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 909 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.05% of Flowserve worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,176,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,760,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth $2,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FLS traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.50. 144,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,333. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $29.99 and a 12-month high of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.