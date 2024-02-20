Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $8.28 Million Position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its stake in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,797,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,066,422 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Enel Chile by 429.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 3.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enel Chile Price Performance

NYSE ENIC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.98. 172,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,017. Enel Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Enel Chile Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0276 per share. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Enel Chile’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

