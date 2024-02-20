Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires Shares of 214,801 American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 214,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 1.65% of American Outdoor Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 170,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 334,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 42,262 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 223,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 75,513 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 63,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 44,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

American Outdoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.33. 3,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,034. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92.

Insider Activity

American Outdoor Brands ( NASDAQ:AOUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.64 million. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy acquired 3,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $25,267.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 216,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,522.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Profile

(Free Report)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.