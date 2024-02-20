Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Free Report) by 88.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 201,260 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,636 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 3.42% of National Bankshares worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in National Bankshares by 122.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NKSH traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,069. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.08. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $43.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKSH. TheStreet raised National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

