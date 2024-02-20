Brandes Investment Partners LP Increases Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $124,158,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,125,093,000 after purchasing an additional 344,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,031,000 after buying an additional 245,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,265,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,605 shares of company stock worth $8,968,225. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.03. The stock had a trading volume of 104,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,691. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.67. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $261.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.65.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.80.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

