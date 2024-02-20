Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,546 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAP. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 41.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 22.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAP shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.40.

Credicorp Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BAP traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $169.55. 73,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,599. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.42 and a 1 year high of $173.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.58. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.10.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

