Brandes Investment Partners LP Raises Position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,871 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.26% of Ribbon Communications worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,570,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,208,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,904 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 5.1% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 7,018,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,581,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,125,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,379,000 after buying an additional 280,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 14.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,552,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,702,000 after buying an additional 585,999 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBBN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ribbon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 153,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,093. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $595.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

