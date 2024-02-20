ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 63.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,441 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter worth $1,565,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the third quarter worth $33,306,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Rambus by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the third quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.
Rambus Trading Down 1.6 %
RMBS stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.21. The company had a trading volume of 133,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.12 and a 200 day moving average of $60.89. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38.
In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,121,580.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,015.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rambus news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $98,705.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,758.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,121,580.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,040,015.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Rambus Company Profile
Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.
