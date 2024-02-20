Rathbones Group PLC Invests $13.43 Million in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,431,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.2 %

ITW stock opened at $254.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $267.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock worth $38,860,831. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

