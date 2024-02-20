Bison Wealth LLC Sells 609 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bison Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,755,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,582,000 after buying an additional 95,759 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 11.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,684,000 after buying an additional 327,640 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $3,612,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $5,002,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average of $32.28. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $48.19.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.