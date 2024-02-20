Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Sells 25,600 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd trimmed its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 38.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 77.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,286,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,822,000 after acquiring an additional 37,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth approximately $7,380,000.

Shares of ASO opened at $68.87 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $71.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.20). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ASO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.72.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

