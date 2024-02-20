19,022 Shares in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,022 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Gibraltar Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,400,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,798,000 after purchasing an additional 57,633 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,980,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,863,000 after purchasing an additional 55,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,668,000 after purchasing an additional 20,341 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,479,000 after buying an additional 9,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,673,000 after purchasing an additional 141,780 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

ROCK traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.46. 6,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,058. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.20. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.98 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

