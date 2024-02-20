NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.600-2.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

NYSE NXRT opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $50.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.25.

Insider Activity at NexPoint Residential Trust

In related news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $168,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Residential Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 28,765 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

