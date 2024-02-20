Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Etsy by 121.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 63.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.96.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY opened at $76.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.05. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $133.49.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

