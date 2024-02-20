ClariVest Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 215,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,797 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Yext by 311.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 397,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YEXT stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 114,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,840. The stock has a market cap of $738.22 million, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $14.35.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $101.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

