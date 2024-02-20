Steem Trading Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 20th. In the last week, Steem has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $112.62 million and approximately $11.48 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,677.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $261.32 or 0.00505866 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.71 or 0.00133007 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008052 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00051202 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.97 or 0.00232239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.60 or 0.00146353 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00028445 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 456,125,966 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

