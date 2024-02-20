Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 1,368 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank raised its position in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.47. The company had a trading volume of 782,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,804,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.06. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

