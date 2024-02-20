Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Acquires Shares of 11,566 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,566 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $91,760,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,816 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,695,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,044,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,413,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,673,000 after acquiring an additional 533,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZION. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

ZION traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.50. 171,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,301. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $51.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at $648,926.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at $648,926.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $140,364.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,200,155.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,970 shares of company stock worth $253,807 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

