Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $38.61 Million Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 62,118 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of EMCOR Group worth $38,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

EME stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.63. The stock had a trading volume of 50,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,342. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.86. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.77 and a 1-year high of $255.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

