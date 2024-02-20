Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 183.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,269 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $48,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after buying an additional 5,764,492 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,700,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of MKC stock traded up $1.86 on Tuesday, hitting $68.01. 266,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,112. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

