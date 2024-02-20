Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1,038.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,723 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Phillips 66 worth $56,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.21.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,587 shares of company stock valued at $8,671,094 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.65. 588,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,602. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.58. The firm has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $149.52.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.