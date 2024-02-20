Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 17,097 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Duolingo worth $60,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 112.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 31,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 40.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,275,000 after acquiring an additional 402,222 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 73.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 216,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after acquiring an additional 92,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter valued at about $342,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $270,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,262,883.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $270,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,262,883.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total transaction of $1,703,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,893.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,000 shares of company stock worth $31,990,740 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.78.

Read Our Latest Report on DUOL

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of DUOL stock traded down $6.80 on Tuesday, hitting $178.10. 121,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,252. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -684.81 and a beta of 0.72. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.36 and a 52 week high of $245.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

About Duolingo

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.