Provence Wealth Management Group Acquires Shares of 514 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,863,000 after acquiring an additional 865,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,411,000 after acquiring an additional 777,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,727 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.95. 275,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,035. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $154.40. The company has a market cap of $107.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.88.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

