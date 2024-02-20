Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Position Increased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,839,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 199,128 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $40,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Hello Group by 127.0% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 306,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 171,500 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Hello Group in the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hello Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,032,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,025,000 after buying an additional 159,342 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Hello Group by 63.3% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 437,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 169,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hello Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 53.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Hello Group Stock Performance

MOMO stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 278,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.68. Hello Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $417.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.47 million. Hello Group had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

