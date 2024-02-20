Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 171,368 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171,368 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $45,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.86. The company had a trading volume of 41,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,758. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.99 and a 12 month high of $105.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.60.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,433,194.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,683,810 shares in the company, valued at $167,219,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,038 shares in the company, valued at $137,475,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,433,194.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,683,810 shares in the company, valued at $167,219,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,193 shares of company stock worth $25,106,817 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

