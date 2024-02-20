Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 34.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 486,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,242 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $66,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Airbnb by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

ABNB traded down $5.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.88. 1,357,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,077,349. The stock has a market cap of $95.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.95 and a 200 day moving average of $134.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $158.27.

Several analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $8,794,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 473,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,444,033.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $387,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 159,396 shares in the company, valued at $22,474,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $8,794,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 473,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,444,033.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,488,607 shares of company stock valued at $206,407,261. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

