Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 29,280 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,907,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,280 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $58,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 227.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 27.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the third quarter worth $58,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network during the second quarter worth $66,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PERI traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.92. 386,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,292. Perion Network Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $42.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $234.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.09 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PERI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

