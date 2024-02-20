Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $62.85 Million Stock Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,153,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,391 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 3.86% of Criteo worth $62,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Criteo during the second quarter worth about $37,114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the third quarter worth about $15,306,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 22.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,022,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,847,000 after purchasing an additional 187,288 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 83.4% in the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 81,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 37,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CRTO stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.25. 63,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,681. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.89. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $35.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Criteo had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

CRTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $89,608.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,726.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $89,608.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,726.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $134,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,727 shares in the company, valued at $10,181,922.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,716 shares of company stock valued at $265,469 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Criteo

(Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Articles

