Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,746 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,308 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $71,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Adobe by 4,186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,887,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,125 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in Adobe by 17,006.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,102,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $14.19 on Tuesday, hitting $532.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,035,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $600.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $569.88. The firm has a market cap of $240.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

