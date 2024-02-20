Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $92.98 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 216.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,627,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112,510 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.29% of Xcel Energy worth $92,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,000,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,559,000 after purchasing an additional 362,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,836,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,325,000 after purchasing an additional 172,477 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 16.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,521,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,321 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,671,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,477,000 after purchasing an additional 419,776 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.71. 301,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,010,468. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

