Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 66,650 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,650 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $100,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291,574 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $197,944,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM traded down $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,578,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,911,375. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $205.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.21.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

