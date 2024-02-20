Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 106.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $33.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,076. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.06.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 66.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,847. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

