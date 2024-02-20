Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $20.82.

