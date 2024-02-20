CenterBook Partners LP Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter worth $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $40,356.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $345,078.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,961 shares of company stock worth $1,419,312 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $112.17 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $114.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.05 and its 200 day moving average is $100.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

